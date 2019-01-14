Leftover ham, peas, asparagus, shallots and garlic croutons
Ingredients
|1 loaf
|Sourdough bread, diced
|4
|Garlic cloves, peeled and blanched
|½ Tbsp
|Dijon mustard
|½ cup
|Olive oil
|4 Tbsp
|Honey
|3 Tbsp
|Water
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|600 g
|Ham, baked, cubed
|1 cup
|Peas
|24
|Asparagus spears, woody end removed, blanched
|20
|Shallots, peeled & blanched
|300 g
|Feta
Directions
- Place the garlic, mustard and olive oil in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a mixing bowl with diced sourdough and mix together.
- Bake in an oven preheated to 175 degC until golden. In a saute pan, heat the honey, water and the second quantity of olive oil.
- Add the ham and saute until the honey starts to glaze the ham. In another mixing bowl, add the peas, asparagus pieces, shallots and feta, season with sea salt and freshly milled pepper.
- On a platter, scatter the pea mixture followed by the warm glazed ham and the croutons.
- Drizzle over the remaining garlic dressing and serve.
