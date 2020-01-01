Summer plum loaf
( MAKES 1 medium cake )
Annabel says: If you don’t have ricotta you can use cottage cheese instead, but you’ll need to drain off any liquid first then break up the lumps by beating the cottage cheese by itself before adding the butter and sugar.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Ricotta cheese
|150 g
|Butter, at room temperature
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|3
|Eggs
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1
|Lemon, finely grated zest
|2 cups
|Flour
|2 tsp
|Baking powder
|¼ cup
|Milk, combined with 1/2 tsp baking soda
|300 g
|red-fleshed plums, (6-8) stoned and cut into 8 wedges
|¼ cup
|Raw sugar
|1 tsp
|Mixed spice
Lemon drizzle icing
|1 cup
|Icing sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|Water
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160°C fanbake. Grease the sides of an 8-cup loaf tin and line the base with baking paper.
- Beat together ricotta, butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then vanilla extract and orange or lemon zest.
- Mix in flour, baking powder and milk mixture until evenly combined.
- Spoon half the batter into prepared tin and smooth the top. Arrange half the plum wedges evenly over the top. Mix sugar with spice and sprinkle half over the plums. Cover with remaining batter, smooth and arrange remaining plums on top. Sprinkle with remaining sugar and spice mix.
- Bake until the loaf is risen and set and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean (1½ hours). Allow to cool fully in the tin before turning out.
- To make lemon drizzle Icing, mix ingredients in a small jug. Drizzle over the cooled loaf.
See more of Annabel's poolside picnic recipes
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/17306/Summer-plum-loaf/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation