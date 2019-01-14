Back in my Masterchef days, I sent someone home for serving salmon with a pin bone in it. It wasn’t long after that, in my restaurant, a portion of salmon was served to an unfortunate female diner who encountered a bone in her dish – she was insistent that I fire the chef right there on the spot. However, needless to say, I couldn’t fire someone for a simple mistake and the next time I encountered a bone on Masterchef I didn’t say anything! Anyway, moral of the story is to take a clean pair of tweezers and carefully remove ALL bones from the salmon before smoking it.