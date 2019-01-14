Christmas smoked salmon, pickled cucumber, jalapeno caper cream cheese
( SERVES 8 )
Back in my Masterchef days, I sent someone home for serving salmon with a pin bone in it. It wasn’t long after that, in my restaurant, a portion of salmon was served to an unfortunate female diner who encountered a bone in her dish – she was insistent that I fire the chef right there on the spot. However, needless to say, I couldn’t fire someone for a simple mistake and the next time I encountered a bone on Masterchef I didn’t say anything! Anyway, moral of the story is to take a clean pair of tweezers and carefully remove ALL bones from the salmon before smoking it.
Salmon
|1 side
|NZ hot smoked salmon
|250 g
|Full-fat cream cheese
|2 Tbsp
|Green jalapeno Tabasco
|¼ cup
|Capers
Pickled cucumber
|1 cup
|White wine vinegar
|1 cup
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Finely grated ginger
|1
|Telegraph cucumber, finely sliced
Directions
- To make the pickled cucumber, bring all ingredients to the boil and allow to cool before adding the cucumber.
- Mix together the cream cheese, Tabasco and capers. Put into a small serving bowl.
- Arrange the salmon on a large serving platter.
- Pile the pickled cucumber over the salmon and serve with the jalapeno, caper, cream cheese spread on the side.
For more Christmas inspiration, see Simon's glazed ham recipe.
