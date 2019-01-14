One-step strawberry and lemon icecream
( SERVES 4 )
There’s a lot of icing sugar in this heavenly icecream recipe, but that’s what ensures a silky smooth texture. It’s important to blend it thoroughly or you’ll get icy chunks of berry through the frozen mixture.
Ingredients
|1 punnet
|Strawberries, 250g, hulled
|300 ml
|Cream, chilled
|2 cups
|Icing sugar
|3 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
Directions
- Place everything in a food processor and blend together until it is very thick and smooth (you can also use a hand wand mixer). Transfer to a freezerproof container, cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or until fully set. It will keep fresh for several weeks.
