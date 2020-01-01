Mushroom, prosciutto and olive pizza
( MAKES 2 pizzas )
For the dough
|2 tsp
|Dried yeast
|1 tsp
|Sugar
|¾ cup
|Tepid water
|2 cups
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Salt
For the topping
|1 cup
|Passata, see recipe below
|3 large
|Mushrooms, sliced
|½ cup
|Black olives, stoneless
|100 g
|Bocconcini, fresh (small mozzarella balls)
|1 sprinkle
|Salt and pepper
|8 slices
|Prosciutto
|1 cup
|Rocket leaves
Directions
- For the dough, combine the yeast and sugar then sprinkle on to the water. Allow to sit for 10 minutes in a warm place until light and frothy.
- In a large bowl place the flour and salt. Pour in the water and yeast, combining well. Knead for a few minutes until smooth, then cover and place into a lightly oiled bowl. Place into a hot water cupboard or warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size.
- Divide the dough in two and roll into pizza bases approximately 25cm wide. A bit rustic is fine.
- Preheat oven to 220C.
- Spread pizza bases with passata (recipe below), then top with mushrooms, olives, torn bocconcini, salt and pepper. Place into the hot oven for 15 minutes. Remove and top with torn pieces of prosciutto and fresh rocket leaves. Enjoy!
Passata sauce
2 Tbsp olive oil
6 cloves garlic
1 small red onion
2 x 400g tins tomatoes
2 Tbsp tomato paste
2 tsp balsamic vinegar
1 tsp brown sugar (optional)
1 cup basil leaves
1/4 cup fresh oregano leaves (or 1 tsp dried)
Salt and pepper to taste
- Warm the oil in a large pot. Add the garlic and onion, softening completely.
- Add the tomatoes, balsamic, sugar, basil and oregano leaves. Bring to a simmer for 20-25 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Cool slightly and puree with a stick blender until smooth.
