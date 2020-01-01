Banana and coconut muffins
( MAKES 8 large muffins )
Photo by Tam West
Every home kitchen should have a recipe that uses up old bananas. This is the perfect use and three or four bananas will do the trick. I like to store my old bananas in the freezer until I have enough to bake a batch.
Ingredients
|250 g
|Self raising flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|100 g
|Caster sugar
|75 g
|Long thread coconut
|4
|Bananas, ripe
|175 ml
|Milk
|1
|Egg
|100 g
|Melted butter
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C. Place 8 large paper muffin cases into a large muffin tray and lightly grease with baking spray.
- Place flour, baking powder, cinnamon, sugar and coconut in a bowl.
- Blend bananas, milk, egg, butter, salt and vanilla in a food processor until just mixed (and still a little chunky).
- Pour liquid mix into dry ingredients and fold together until just combined, do not over mix.
- Spoon mixture into muffin cases, sprinkle over a little extra coconut and bake for 20-25 minutes.
- Allow to cool a little then place onto a wire cooling rack. When completely cool, store in an airtight container.
Also try:
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/17158/Banana-and-coconut-muffins/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation