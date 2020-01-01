Spiced rhubarb and custard muffins
( MAKES 12 regular muffins )
I have a sweet tooth and love this rhubarb and custard combo. The hazelnuts can be replaced with almonds or walnuts.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Custard powder
|¼ cup
|Caster sugar
|1 cup
|Milk
|1 tsp
|Vanilla
|3 cups
|Rhubarb, finely chopped
|120 g
|Brown sugar
|2 tsp
|Ground mixed spice, use up to 3 tsp
|250 g
|Yoghurt
|1
|Egg
|75 g
|Melted butter
|300 g
|Self raising flour
|2 Tbsp
|Raw sugar
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped hazelnuts, or use almonds or walnuts
Directions
- Heat oven to 180C. Place 12 paper muffin cases into a muffin tray and lightly grease with baking spray.
- In a small saucepan mix the custard powder, caster sugar, milk and vanilla. Bring to the boil, whisking all the time. Continue to whisk for 2 minutes. Tip out into a bowl and allow to cool.
- Mix chopped rhubarb, sugar and mixed spice together in a medium size bowl.
- Whisk together yoghurt, egg and melted butter, add to rhubarb then add in the flour. Stir together until just combined, do not over mix.
- Spoon mixture to half fill muffin cases. Make a small indentation then spoon in cool custard. Top with remaining muffin mix.
- Mix together raw sugar and chopped nuts, sprinkle over top of muffins. Bake for 20–25 minutes.
- Allow to cool a little then place onto a wire cooling rack. When completely cool, store in an airtight container.
