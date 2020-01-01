Dark chocolate and raspberry muffins
( MAKES 12 regular muffins )
This indulgent muffin has just the right amount of sweet, crunch and acidic berry bite. The best thing about this recipe is that the chocolate can always be on hand in the cupboard, and the berries in the freezer. No need to zoom off shopping if you have unexpected guests.
Ingredients
|375 g
|Self raising flour, 2½ cups
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|210 g
|Caster sugar
|450 g
|Frozen raspberries, or 3 cups
|100 g
|Dark chocolate buttons, or chips
|125 ml
|Vegetable oil, ½ cup
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence, or extract
|180 ml
|Milk, about ¾ cup
|1
|Egg
Directions
- Heat oven to 170C. Place 12 paper muffin cases into a muffin tray and lightly grease with baking spray.
- Place flour, baking powder, sugar, berries and chocolate in a bowl.
- Place oil, vanilla, milk and egg in a bowl and whisk until combined.
- Pour into the first bowl and mix together until just combined, do not over mix.
- Spoon into muffin cases and bake for 25-30 minutes.
- Allow to cool a little then place onto a wire cooling rack. When completely cool, store in an airtight container.
Comments
Baalambadded 608 days ago
Thank you. I look forward to making these.
Baalambadded 611 days ago
Yes how much milk???
Bite_teamadded 610 days ago
So sorry, our mistake. The milk has been added to the ingredients list now.
saradugganadded 622 days ago
How much milk are you supposed to add? I tried to make this but it was way too dry, milk is missing from the ingredients but is in the methods.
