Georgia’s malt syrup slice
( MAKES 20 pieces )
My niece came to stay recently and introduced us to this nutty flourless slice, her go-to for a great snack. The only problem is, it was so good that it kept disappearing. I’ve called it Georgia’s Slice in her honour. It made a pleasant change from my baking, which usually starts with creaming butter and sugar. It has now become a Sunday ritual to make it for the week ahead.
Ingredients
|1½ cups
|Raw cashew nuts
|½ cup
|Almonds
|½ cup
|Sunflower seeds
|½ cup
|Pumpkin seeds
|½ cup
|Desiccated coconut
|½ cup
|Oats
|2 Tbsp
|Ground linseed
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|½ cup
|Rice malt syrup
|½ cup
|Coconut oil
|1 tsp
|Vanilla
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20x20cm tin with baking paper.
- Into a food processor place the cashews, almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, coconut, oats, linseeds and cinnamon.
- In another small bowl place the malt syrup, coconut oil and vanilla and place into the microwave for 45 seconds to melt the oil. Add to the dry ingredients then blitz a couple of times to combine. Press the mixture evenly into the tin.
- Place into the oven for 45 minutes. Remove and cool for 20 minutes before cutting into squares. Store in an airtight container.
Comments
Skingstaradded 589 days ago
Absolutely delicious. I had trouble finding well flavoured Malt Syrup (the rice malt syrup they had at the supermarket was pretty bland.) My local chemist kindly ordered some Maltexo. Yum!
