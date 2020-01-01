Chilli ribs with coffee barbecue sauce
( SERVES 4 )
Purchase the ribs still attached to each other — 2-3 sets or racks. Both the precooking of the ribs and sauce can be done a day ahead.
Ingredients
|2 tsp
|Ground chilli, use up to 3 tsp
|1 Tbsp
|Paprika
|1 Tbsp
|Ground cumin
|1 tsp
|Coffee powder
|2 kgs
|Pork spareribs
|1 bottle
|Dark malt ale, 330ml
For the sauce
|1 cup
|Barbecue sauce, store-bought
|¼ cup
|Water
|1 Tbsp
|Brown sugar
|1 Tbsp
|Instant coffee
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
Directions
- Combine the ground chilli, paprika, cumin, coffee powder and salt and pepper to season in a small bowl. Rub the spice mixture over the ribs. Place in large roasting pan. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour to allow the flavours to develop.
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Boil the beer for about 5 minutes. Pour around the ribs. Cover the pan tightly with foil. Bake until fork-tender, about 1¼ hours.
- Combine the barbecue sauce, water, brown sugar, coffee powder and oil in a saucepan. Simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring often.
- Divide the ribs into serving-size portions. Brush with some of the barbecue sauce.
- Grill or barbecue the ribs until just heated through, 2-3 minutes each side. Transfer to a platter. Bring the remaining sauce to a simmer. Serve separately.
