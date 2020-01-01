Pork burgers with smoked chipotle slaw
( MAKES 4 )
Let the kids get stuck in and help make this easy family meal.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Pork mince, NZ
|1
|Egg
|1 Tbsp
|Dijon mustard
|1 bunch
|Basil, or coriander, thinly sliced (a small bunch)
|1 tsp
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|2 Tbsp
|Moroccan seasoning
|4
|Burger buns, split and buttered
For the smoked chipotle slaw
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped parsley
|1 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|2 tsp
|Smoked chipotle tabasco
|3 Tbsp
|Mayonnaise
|⅛ head
|Cabbage
|1 large
|Tomato, sliced into 4
Directions
- In a mixing bowl, combine pork mince, egg, Dijon mustard, basil or coriander, salt, pepper and Moroccan seasoning; mix well.
- Divide into 4 equal pieces and shape into 4 large patties.
- Rest in the fridge until you are ready to cook.
- For the smoked chipotle slaw, combine in a medium mixing bowl, the chopped parsley, balsamic vinegar, Tabasco and mayonnaise; mix well.
- Remove the dry or damaged leaves from the cabbage, slice thinly and combine with the mayonnaise mixture.
- Cook the patties in a non-stick pan on medium heat for 3-4 minutes then flip and cook the other side for a further 3-4 minutes until cooked through (alternatively you can brown patties in the pan and then finish off cooking in the oven — you could also cook them on the barbecue for 5-10 minutes each, until cooked through).
- While the patties are cooking, toast the buns in the oven or outside on the barbecue.
- To construct the burger, place a small amount of slaw on the toasted bun along with a slice of tomato and top with a patty and more slaw, then top with the other half of the toasted bun.
