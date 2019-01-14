Broccoli salad with Vietnamese dressing
( SERVES 4 )
Aside from the nuts, this healthy salad is fat free, yet so tasty. You will need only about ¼ cup of the dressing but the rest will keep for months in a jar in the fridge and is great as a dipping sauce or as a marinade and stir-fry sauce for tofu, chicken or pork.
For the salad
|1 head
|Broccoli, large, cut into florets
|1
|Red pepper, finely sliced
|4 cups
|Bean sprouts, or 250g
|½ cup
|Roasted salted cashew nuts
|½ cup
|Coriander leaves
For the Vietnamese caramel chilli dressing
|1 cup
|Raw sugar
|¾ cup
|Water
|2
|Long red chillies, including seeds, very finely chopped
|1
|Lime, use the zest, finely grated
|¼ cup
|Lime juice
|2 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|1 tsp
|Tamarind paste, or concentrate
Directions
- To make the dressing, combine sugar and water in a heavy-based pot, bring to a boil and boil until the bubbles become very large and the colour is a rich gold (about 6 minutes). Remove from heat and stir in the chillies and lime zest. Allow to cool for 5 minutes then stir in the lime juice, fish sauce and tamarind.
- To make the salad, drop broccoli florets into a large pot of salted boiling water and cook for 3 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process and drain again. To serve, toss with all other ingredients and ¼ cup of the dressing.
