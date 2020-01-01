Fresh nectarine cake
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Tam West
Have the butter, eggs and sour cream at room temperature before you begin baking. Use white or yellow nectarine varieties or a mixture, as I did here.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter, softened
|1¼ cups
|Caster sugar
|2 large
|Eggs
|1 cup
|Traditional sour cream
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract, or vanilla bean paste
|2 cups
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Bicarbonate soda
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Ground mixed spice, or cinnamon
|3 large
|Nectarines, (ripe) halved, stoned and sliced
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a 23cm square cake tin.
- Cream the butter and 1 cup caster sugar until light and creamy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well between each addition. Add the sour cream and vanilla extract and mix well.
- Sift the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda together with a pinch of salt and fold into the butter mixture.
- In a small bowl, combine the remaining ¼ cup caster sugar and the mixed spice or cinnamon.
- Spread half of the cake mixture into the prepared tin. Top with half of the sliced nectarines then sprinkle with half the spiced sugar.
- Spread the remaining cake mixture on top and arrange the remaining sliced nectarines on top. Sprinkle with remaining spiced sugar.
- Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool for about 15 minutes in the tin before removing. Serve warm or at room temperature with cream sweetened with vanilla or elderflower cordial.
Make a change
Scatter a handful of golden raisins over the first layer of nectarines and spiced sugar.
More of Kathy's fresh stonefruit cakes
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/16325/Fresh-nectarine-cake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation