Vietnamese chicken salad
( SERVES 4 )
Add cooked fine noodles if you wish.
For the dressing
|⅓ cup
|Fresh lime juice
|⅓ cup
|Fish sauce
|2
|Red chillies, seeded and chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Brown sugar
For the salad
|500 g
|Chicken, skinned and boned, shredded
|3 cups
|Cos lettuce, shredded
|1 cup
|Mint leaves
|1 cup
|Coriander leaves
For the topping
Directions
- Whisk the dressing ingredients until the sugar is dissolved.
- Place the salad ingredients in a bowl and toss gently to mix. Drizzle with the dressing and toss to combine. Top with the nuts. Serve immediately.
