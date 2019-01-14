I don’t make Christmas cakes as a rule but this year I thought I would give it a go. I talked to my good friend, ace-baker Alexa Johnston, who gave me an old Alison Holst recipe book to look at, saying there were several good Christmas-style cakes in it. I got to work and made my version of the sort of fruit cake I like which is paler than those very dark, more traditional sorts.

I love cakes with nuts so I based the following, with a respectful nod to Ms Holst, on one of her recipes. (I added lots of almonds, among other things.) As I am cooking for a large family Christmas lunch, I am serving traditional food (hence the cake) that has a wide appeal and fulfils everyone’s expectation of Christmas food.