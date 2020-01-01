Olive flat bread
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Tam West
I’ve been making this bread for years — the original recipe came from some of the best in the business and old friends of mine, Prue Barton and David Griffiths of Mister D Dining in Napier. Yeast loves warm weather, so this is a perfect fast bread to make over summer. Best eaten the day it is made. Use good quality olives for a superior taste.
For the yeast mixture
|¼ tsp
|Sugar
|1½ Tbsp
|Dried yeast
|¼ cup
|Warm water
For the dough
|500 g
|Flour, high-grade
|½ tsp
|Salt
|120 g
|Black olives, pitted, halved if large
|1 Tbsp
|Rosemary leaf, use up to 2 Tbsp, very finely chopped
|300 ml
|Warm water
|¼ cup
|Olive oil, plus extra for brushing
|1 pinch
|Flaky sea salt, to sprinkle
Directions
- Lightly oil a shallow baking tray.
- Yeast mixture: Place the sugar and yeast in a small bowl and pour over the warm water. Leave in a warm place to froth, about 5 minutes.
- Dough: Sift the flour and salt into a large bowl. Add the olives and chopped rosemary. Make a well in the centre of the flour, add the yeast mixture and pour in the 300ml warm water and the olive oil. Mix dough quickly to combine. Gently tip out on to the oiled tray and pat out to a dough, 2cm in thickness. Brush with a little extra olive oil. Cover loosely with plastic wrap or baking paper and leave in a warm, draught-free spot until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat the oven to 220C.
- Remove wrap or paper from the dough and sprinkle over a little flaky salt. Place in the hot oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden.
- Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool a little. Slice and serve warm or cold with extra olive oil for dipping.
- Great served with cured meats, extra olives and dips.
