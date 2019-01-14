Lamb with new potatoes in green yoghurt dressing
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Tam West
For the dressing
|1 cup
|Watercress, well-packed, leaves only
|1 cup
|Flat leaf (Italian) parsley
|1
|Spring onion, trimmed and sliced
|½ cup
|Natural yoghurt
|1
|Lime, juice only
For the lamb and potatoes
Directions
- Place the watercress, parsley and spring onion in the bowl of a small food processor and process to roughly chop. Add the yoghurt and process until you have a sauce. Season with lime juice and salt.
- Place the shortloins on a chopping board. Butterfly them lengthwise, opening out like a book. To do this use a very sharp knife. Hold firmly with the palm of the other hand and cut almost in half, taking care not to cut all the way through (so you keep each shortloin in one piece). Cover opened-out lamb with baking paper and using a meat mallet or the base of a small heavy saucepan, pound the lamb until it is of even thickness.
- Heat a barbecue grill or chargrill until hot. Rub the prepared lamb with a little olive oil. Place on the hot grill and grill for 4-5 minutes, turning once for lamb that is still pink. Transfer to a plate, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, cover loosely with foil or baking paper and a clean tea towel and leave to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
- To serve, toss warm potatoes in the dressing and serve with the sliced lamb. A crisp green salad would finish the meal perfectly.
