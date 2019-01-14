Energy boost bowl
( SERVES 2 )
If you don't have access to wakame, just tear or slice up a packet of nori snack seaweed. All seaweed is rich in iodine, calcium and magnesium and, with lots of umami, it delivers a real depth of flavour to the dressing.
For the salad
|1 head
|Broccoli, cut into small florets
|1½ cups
|Cooked millet, or brown rice
|½ cup
|Mung bean sprouts
|2
|Eggs, hard-boiled, peeled and chopped
|½ cup
|Almonds, tamari-roasted
For the seaweed dressing
|¼ cup
|Wakame seaweed
|2 Tbsp
|Orange juice, freshly squeezed
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh lime juice, freshly squeezed
|1½ tsp
|Miso
|½ tsp
|Fresh ginger, finely grated
Directions
- To make dressing, cover wakame with boiling water and set aside for 5 minutes. Drain wakame and transfer to a large serving bowl or jar (or divide between two medium jars). Add orange and lime juice, miso and ginger and stir or shake to combine.
- Cook broccoli in salted boiling water for 3 minutes, then drain, refresh under cold water and drain again well.
- Layer in millet or brown rice, broccoli, bean sprouts and egg, top with almonds and screw on the lid or lids. To serve, toss gently or invert into one or two large bowls and toss gently.
