Bang bang chicken salad
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Annabel Langbein Media
Regardless of how it's cooked, you will get maximum tenderness and juiciness if you eat cooked chicken straight away or once it has cooled to room temperature, without chilling it (chicken, meat or seafood protein sets when it is chilled).
If using poached chicken more than 2 hours after it has cooled down, store it in its cooking liquid in the fridge until needed. It will keep for 4 or 5 days. For how to poach chicken without drying it out, see here.
For the salad
For the satay dressing
|½ cup
|Boiling water
|½ cup
|Crunchy peanut butter, salted
|¼ cup
|Lime juice, or lemon juice
|2 Tbsp
|Sweet chilli sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce, or tamari
|1 tsp
|Fresh ginger, finely grated
|½ tsp
|Chilli flakes
Directions
- For the Satay Dressing, stir together boiling water and peanut butter in a mixing bowl, then stir in all other ingredients.
- Combine chicken and dressing in a large serving bowl and toss to coat.
- Add all remaining ingredients, reserving a few nuts and herbs, and toss to combine. Serve garnished with reserved nuts and herbs.
More chicken salads from Annabel
These are just three of the clever Springboard Recipes in Annabel's new book Essential Annabel Langbein (Annabel Langbein Media, $65), a beautiful compendium of more than 650 of her best-ever savoury recipes and cooking tips. Find out more at annabel-langbein.com or follow Annabel on Facebook or Instagram.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/15966/Bang-bang-chicken-salad/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
jfarrellyadded 432 days ago
Hi there Bite - i think you have switched the photos for Coronation Chicken Salad and bang bang Chicken salad - cheers!
PenelopePassionfruitadded 734 days ago
This is my go-to salad for entertaining! I've had so many good comments. I always use plenty of freshly grated ginger and don't skimp on the chilli flakes. It makes heaps so is excellent as a lunch dish or for a BBQ. If I'm using it as a side dish I will leave out the chicken and if no limes are available I use lemon juice. It takes a bit of time to do all the chopping but is best when everything is very finely sliced. Keeps well for a day or two in the fridge. Make sure you de-seed the cucumber or it will go watery.
cardaw01added 743 days ago
We have peanut allergy in the family. Will I get a good result using cashew butter and nuts? Or is there something better to use?
PenelopePassionfruitadded 734 days ago
I have made this many times and I think cashews would be great!
Join the conversation