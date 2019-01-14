To make the Moroccan dressing, combine all ingredients in a jar and shake to combine. To make the salad, combine chicken with dressing in a large serving bowl and toss to coat. Add all remaining ingredients, reserving a few nuts and herbs, and toss to combine. Serve garnished with reserved nuts and herbs.

More chicken salads from Annabel

