Chicken salad with Moroccan dressing
( SERVES 6 )
Leftover roast chicken or a store-bought roast chicken can also be used for chicken salad - just strip the meat off the bones and discard with the skin and any fat. See Annabel's guide to poaching chicken breasts here.
For the salad
For the Moroccan dressing
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|1
|Lemon, finely grated zest only
|¼ cup
|Neutral oil
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, finely grated
|2 tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 tsp
|Soft brown sugar
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1 pinch
|Chilli flakes
Directions
- To make the Moroccan dressing, combine all ingredients in a jar and shake to combine.
- To make the salad, combine chicken with dressing in a large serving bowl and toss to coat.
- Add all remaining ingredients, reserving a few nuts and herbs, and toss to combine. Serve garnished with reserved nuts and herbs.
