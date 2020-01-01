Curried kumara soup
( SERVES 4 )
This cold snap has seen the soup pot back on the stove. The latest favourite in our house is this curried kumara soup which is extra delicious with a dollop of yoghurt on the top.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, chopped roughly
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Grated ginger
|2 Tbsp
|Mild curry powder
|500 g
|Golden kumara, peeled and cut into chunks
|1 Ltr
|Chicken stock
|250 ml
|Coconut milk
|½ cup
|Greek yoghurt
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped chives
Directions
- Into a large pot place the oil and warm through. Add the onion, garlic and ginger, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften slightly. Stir through the curry powder until fragrant.
- Add the kumara and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer for 25 minutes or until the kumara is completely soft. Stir through the coconut milk for the last few minutes.
- Blend until smooth. Reheat before serving with a dollop of yoghurt and fresh chives.
