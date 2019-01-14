Preheat oven to 150C fanbake. Grease the sides of a 22cm or 23cm springform cake tin and line the base with baking paper. Stir together chia seeds, cocoa and boiling water in a bowl until cocoa has dissolved, then set aside to cool and thicken. Stir into uncooked Miracle Cake batter with chocolate chips until evenly combined. Spoon into prepared tin and smooth the top. Bake until the cake is risen, set and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean (1¼-1½ hours). The top will crack a little, like a pound cake does. Allow to cool fully in the tin before turning out. To make ganache, heat the cream in a small pot until almost boiling. Remove from heat and add chocolate. Stand for 2 minutes, then whisk until the chocolate is fully melted (when you start to stir it you think it won't come together, but it will). Chill for 30 minutes until firm. Split the cake in half horizontally and sandwich half the ganache in the centre. Spread the other half over the top and sides of the cake. Store in a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week.

More baked treats made from Annabel's Miracle Cake batter

