Apple and cinnamon muffins
( MAKES 12 )
The first time I made these muffins, I added chocolate chips. They were yummy, but I thought the second round of apple and cinnamon was even better. Both were demolished pretty quickly, the banana keeping them moist. They make a perfect gluten-free breakfast muffin or moreish snack anytime, and are best eaten fresh — otherwise a quick warm-up is a good idea.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Self raising flour, gluten free
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|¾ cup
|Almond meal
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|1
|Egg
|2 Tbsp
|Coconut oil, melted
|1 cup
|Milk
|1
|Banana, mashed
|1
|Apple, grated, plus extra apple pieces to decorate
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 180. Lightly grease 12 muffin tins.
- Into a bowl, place the flour, baking powder, almond meal, sugar and cinnamon, mixing well.
- In another bowl, mix the egg, coconut oil, milk, banana and apple. Pour onto the dry ingredients and combine.
- Spoon the mixture evenly into the muffin tins. Decorate with a slice of apple. Bake for 25 minutes until just set and bouncy to the touch.
- Remove from the oven and cool in the tins.
