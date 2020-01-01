Cheesy stuffed kumara
Photo by Jan Bilton
The orange kumara look colourful and are quite moist but any variety could be used. This serves four as an accompaniment or two as a main.
Ingredients
|2 large
|Orange kumara
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 cup
|Grated tasty cheese
|1 medium
|Chorizo sausage, peeled and diced
|2
|Spring onions, sliced
|1
|Red chilli, use up to 2, diced
|1 pottle
|Sour cream, to serve
Directions
- Brush the kumara with the oil. Microwave on high for about 5 minutes or until tender.
- Cool a little then slice in half lengthwise. Carefully remove the kumara flesh with a teaspoon, leaving a shell. Combine the flesh with half the cheese and the chorizo. Spoon back into the shells. Top with the remaining cheese.
- Either reheat in the microwave for 2-3 minutes or in a 180C oven for 10-15 minutes or until hot. Serve sprinkled with the spring onions, chillies and topped with sour cream.
More kumara recipes from Jan
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/15754/Cheesy-stuffed-kumara/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation