Pumpkin and red lentil soup
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Annabel Langbein Media
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Onion, chopped roughly
|4
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|2 Tbsp
|Red curry paste
|1 cup
|Red lentils
|500 g
|Pumpkin, peeled and chopped
|1 Ltr
|Chicken stock
To serve
|½ cup
|Greek yoghurt
|¼ cup
|Chopped parsley
Directions
- In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened. Stir through the curry paste until well combined and fragrant.
- Add the lentils, pumpkin and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally for 40-50 minutes until the pumpkin is soft and the lentils are cooked.
- Mash with a potato masher, leaving chunky, or blitz until smooth. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
- Serve with a blob of yoghurt and sprinkle of parsley.
