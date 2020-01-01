To make the cakes

In a small saucepan, put dates in 250ml of water. Bring to the boil, remove from the heat, and add baking soda and butter, and stir until melted. In a separate bowl, sift the flour and stir in the sugar. Make a well and add the date mixture and the eggs. Stir to combine. Pour into greased muffin tins and bake at 180C for approximately 20 minutes. Makes 12. Serve with cream and butterscotch sauce.

To make the butterscotch sauce

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan and gently heat on a medium-low heat. Once sugar has dissolved and the butter has melted, stir a couple more minutes and set aside until ready to use. Will keep in the fridge about a week.

