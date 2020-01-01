Sticky date cakes
For the cakes
|270 g
|Pitted dates, chopped
|1 tsp
|Bicarbonate soda
|60 g
|Unsalted butter
|185 g
|Self raising flour
|125 g
|Soft brown sugar
|2
|Eggs, lightly beaten
For the butterscotch sauce
|2 cups
|Soft brown sugar
|250 ml
|Cream
|50 g
|Butter
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
Directions
To make the cakes
-
In a small saucepan, put dates in 250ml of water. Bring to the boil, remove from the heat, and add baking soda and butter, and stir until melted.
- In a separate bowl, sift the flour and stir in the sugar. Make a well and add the date mixture and the eggs. Stir to combine. Pour into greased muffin tins and bake at 180C for approximately 20 minutes. Makes 12.
- Serve with cream and butterscotch sauce.
To make the butterscotch sauce
Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan and gently heat on a medium-low heat. Once sugar has dissolved and the butter has melted, stir a couple more minutes and set aside until ready to use. Will keep in the fridge about a week.
tasha99added 314 days ago
Can i freeze these? Very yum by the way... Thanks :)
