Rhubarb and walnut crumble cake
( MAKES 23cm cake )
This cake is delicious warm or cold. If you can’t find rhubarb, simply peel and roughly chop some pears — they work superbly. The perfect accompaniment for this cake is a bowl of lightly whipped cream (either with or without a little icing sugar), with a dash of vanilla and a good sprinkling of cinnamon.
Cake
|125 g
|Butter
|2 cups
|Brown sugar
|2
|Eggs
|2 cups
|Flour
|1 tsp
|Lemon juice
|1 cup
|Milk
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|3 stalks
|Rhubarb, sliced into 2cm pieces
Walnut crumble
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|½ cup
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Cinnamon
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped walnuts
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Grease a 23cm round cake tin.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and beat well, mix in the flour.
- Add the lemon juice to the milk, then add in the baking soda.
- Mix everything until well combined then fold through the rhubarb and pour into the tin.
- For the crumble, melt the butter in a small saucepan then stir in the sugar and cinnamon, mix until well combined.
- Carefully spoon on top of the cake, covering evenly, and sprinkle walnuts over the top.
- Bake for 45-60 minutes until the cake is cooked, or when a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
