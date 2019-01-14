Sunflower seed pate
( MAKES 2 cups )
This sunflower seed pate is one of my absolute favourites. Made in five minutes this is frequently on the menu at home. The texture is a little coarse and it goes well with crisp vegetables and crackers — and a glass of wine or cold beer. Or, use it as a base for a wholegrain bread sandwich.
Ingredients
|1½ cups
|Sunflower seeds, plus extra to garnish
|1
|Garlic clove
|1 tsp
|Lemon zest
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|½ tsp
|Ground cumin
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 Tbsp
|Greek yoghurt
|¼ tsp
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|1 small handful
|Microgreens, to garnish
Directions
- Into a bowl, place the sunflower seeds. Cover with water leaving for 2 hours. Then drain and place them into a blender.
- Add the garlic, lemon zest, juice, cumin, oil and yoghurt. Then add the salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with crackers and vegetables.
