Beef and mushroom stir-fry
( SERVES 3 )
Mushrooms are always a great addition to a stir-fry and the oyster sauce in this recipe really brings out their flavour. Using dried shiitake mushrooms as well gives an even more flavoursome umami result.
For the stir-fry
|350 g
|Beef stir-fry
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, finely grated
|½ tsp
|Sugar
|1 tsp
|Sesame oil
|2 Tbsp
|Neutral oil
|300 g
|Mixed mushrooms, fresh, sliced
|2
|Spring onions, finely chopped, green ends reserved for garnish
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|2 cups
|Chicken stock, or water
|3 Tbsp
|Oyster sauce
|20 g
|Shiitake mushrooms, dried, sliced; optional
|3 heads
|Bok choy, coarsely chopped
To serve
Directions
- Place beef stir-fry in a bowl and mix through ginger, sugar and sesame oil. Leave to stand while you prepare other ingredients.
- In a large wok or heavy pot heat 1 Tbsp neutral oil and fry fresh mushrooms, spring onion whites and garlic over medium heat until mushrooms are softened (5-6 minutes). Stir cornflour into a little of the chicken stock or water, then add to pan with the remaining chicken stock or water and the oyster sauce. Stir to combine then bring to a simmer.
- Mix in dried mushrooms, if using, and bok choy, cover and cook until bok choy has turned bright green and wilted (about 3 minutes).
- While vegetables cook, heat the remaining 1 Tbsp neutral oil in a heavy-based frypan. Season beef with salt and pepper and stir-fry in two batches over high heat until just browned (about 1 minute per batch). Add to vegetables with noodles and toss to combine.
- Serve at once, garnished with reserved spring onion greens, coriander leaves and black sesame seeds.
