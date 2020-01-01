These vege chips are delicious fresh from the oven, I sometimes toss them through a salad for a crispy texture or as a replacement for corn chips in a Mexican meal, but mostly they are eaten on their own with homemade aioli. You could use different root veges to the ones I have used here — the three different colours look gorgeous together but if I had to pick one flavour-wise, parsnip would top the list.

The first time I tested this I ended up with some very charred unrecognisable chips. Learn from my mistake and set a timer, as these chips go from perfectly cooked to charred in moments. Aioli is a staple in our house. We have three different types in rotation: avocado aioli, cashew aioli and a more recent addition, aquafaba aioli, that I make when we have chickpea water around.

Aquafaba is the latest craze in vegan cooking, most notably for the way it can be whipped into fluffy peaks like egg whites. It’s the liquid you have left over after cooking chickpeas (other legumes work as well, but chickpea is the most readily tested and used) or the liquid you find in a tin of chickpeas. It makes a beautiful thick aioli that is hard to tell apart from a regular one.