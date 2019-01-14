Scrambled tofu has been in my thoughts for a while and I tried a few ways of doing it. They were okay, but really I wanted something that compared to my benchmark memory of great eggs on toast. A chance discovery made a big difference. Volcanic salt (from wholefood stores) has a strong sulphury smell, it’s the star of the show and if you’ve ever been to Rotorua you can guess exactly how it smells — like eggs.

In a supporting role, turmeric turns everything yellow with a slightly musky flavour. What about texture? Why not try a mix of different types of tofu — firm and soft, with a bit of softened onion which also adds sweetness. The final bit was nagging me for a while: how to get that bit I truly loved, the luscious sheen of liquid that coats the scrambled egg where some of it hasn’t fully firmed up.

Like most good things, the result of all this pondering ended in a flash of inspiration — a dash of coconut cream gives a creamy yolk character and joins the dots to make it all come together. The end result put a big smile on my face, it’s a new favourite which I’ll be having regularly. It reminds me of devilled eggs: the hint of curry triggers a nice memory which helps the whole dish make sense.