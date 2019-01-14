Scrambled teggfu
( SERVES 3 )
Photo by Tam West
Scrambled tofu has been in my thoughts for a while and I tried a few ways of doing it. They were okay, but really I wanted something that compared to my benchmark memory of great eggs on toast. A chance discovery made a big difference. Volcanic salt (from wholefood stores) has a strong sulphury smell, it’s the star of the show and if you’ve ever been to Rotorua you can guess exactly how it smells — like eggs.
In a supporting role, turmeric turns everything yellow with a slightly musky flavour. What about texture? Why not try a mix of different types of tofu — firm and soft, with a bit of softened onion which also adds sweetness. The final bit was nagging me for a while: how to get that bit I truly loved, the luscious sheen of liquid that coats the scrambled egg where some of it hasn’t fully firmed up.
Like most good things, the result of all this pondering ended in a flash of inspiration — a dash of coconut cream gives a creamy yolk character and joins the dots to make it all come together. The end result put a big smile on my face, it’s a new favourite which I’ll be having regularly. It reminds me of devilled eggs: the hint of curry triggers a nice memory which helps the whole dish make sense.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Peanut oil, or other light vegetable oil
|1 medium
|Onion, very finely chopped
|1 block
|Firm tofu, I used Tonzu brand for its texture
|1 block
|Japanese firm silken tofu
|1 tsp
|Turmeric powder
|1½ tsp
|Volcanic black salt
|¼ cup
|Coconut cream
|3 slices
|Sourdough bread
|1 small handful
|Parsley, to garnish
Directions
- Heat the oil in a pan and add the onion, then cook on low heat for 5 minutes until soft and sweet.
- Turn up the heat and use your hands to crumble the firm tofu into the pan, cooking for a couple of minutes. Do the same with the silken tofu, adding the turmeric and volcanic salt at the same time.
- Remove from heat and add coconut cream, mixing through till well combined.
- Serve on toasted sourdough with a sprinkle of chopped parsley, volcanic salt and ground black pepper.
aaronbrunetadded 874 days ago
Yay thanks Portulaca, just saw your comment now, glad you're enjoying it :) Dr Esselstyn is a modern day hero!
portulacaadded 922 days ago
Thank you, Aaron. At last a recipe I can use. We are on a plant-based diet (Dr Esselstyn) and I have to page past all the other Bite offerings.
