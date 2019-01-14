The simple preparation of soaking your oats and seeds overnight transforms them into a nourishing delicious breakfast that’s now a whole lot easier to digest. Soaking oats starts breaking down the starches and increasing resistant starch (which is a good thing), making them easier for you to digest. It effectively works like slow cooking.

For me, one of the biggest bonuses of soaking oats in this way is they taste like dessert. If you’re not big on breakfast but have a sweet tooth in the evenings, this is a great recipe to try for a healthy, low-sugar dessert. Soaking them with coconut makes them incredibly creamy.Top with any seasonal fruit — ginger works great with the apricots but is not essential if you don’t like it. You could also try adding grated apple or pear to the overnight oats (and omit the honey) for sweetness and extra flavour.