Overnight gluten-free oats with macerated apricots and coconut yoghurt
( SERVES 2 )
The simple preparation of soaking your oats and seeds overnight transforms them into a nourishing delicious breakfast that’s now a whole lot easier to digest. Soaking oats starts breaking down the starches and increasing resistant starch (which is a good thing), making them easier for you to digest. It effectively works like slow cooking.
For me, one of the biggest bonuses of soaking oats in this way is they taste like dessert. If you’re not big on breakfast but have a sweet tooth in the evenings, this is a great recipe to try for a healthy, low-sugar dessert. Soaking them with coconut makes them incredibly creamy.Top with any seasonal fruit — ginger works great with the apricots but is not essential if you don’t like it. You could also try adding grated apple or pear to the overnight oats (and omit the honey) for sweetness and extra flavour.
For the oats
|1 cup
|Rolled oats, gluten free or organic
|2 Tbsp
|Sunflower seeds
|4 Tbsp
|Dried coconut
|2 Tbsp
|Chia seeds, or golden flaxseeds
|1¼ cups
|Coconut milk
|1 tsp
|Lemon juice
|1 tsp
|Honey
For the apricots
|3
|Apricots, use up to 4, ripe
|1 Tbsp
|Ginger juice, you can make juice by grating and then squeezing it through a cheesecloth or nut milk bag or simply squeeze in your hand
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|2 tsp
|Honey, or more to taste, raw
To serve
|2 Tbsp
|Coconut yoghurt
|1 dash
|Honey, raw, to taste
|1 small handful
|Almonds, roughly chopped
Directions
- To prepare the overnight oats: Before going to bed, combine the oats, sunflower seeds, dried coconut and chia seeds in a medium bowl. Stir in the coconut milk, lemon juice and honey and keep covered in the refrigerator overnight.
- To prepare the macerated apricots: You can prepare the apricots the night before or right before serving. They will be softer and more flavourful if you make them ahead, but will work nicely with 10 minutes of macerating too.
- Cut apricots in half and remove the pit. Cut into quarters and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine ginger juice, lemon juice and honey. Add apricots to the marinade and mix well, making sure they are evenly coated.
- To serve, divide the oats into two bowls, top witha generous dollop of coconut yoghurt, and a few tablespoons of macerated apricots. Drizzle with extra honey if desired and finish with the chopped almonds.
Majj12added 922 days ago
In the absence of any response from Megan May or Bite, here is a link to an article re gluten in oats. https://****ceres.co.nz/blog/no-oats-are-not-gluten-free-heres-why-2/
CaroLongadded 922 days ago
Excellent, thank you. Bite or Megan May - surely it would be appropriate to either post your source of NZ-available gluten free oats or edit this page accordingly and include a retraction in your next EDM?
meganmayadded 916 days ago
Hi there <br>Sorry in just seeing this message. http://****bobsredmill.com/gluten-free-rolled-oats.html is the company that produces gluten free oats. They are sold at some organic stores, if you wanted to you could replace the oats with sprouted buckwheat if you wanted an alternative.<br>Avenin the protein in oats can be a problem for some coeliac so if you have a sever gluten allergy its probably best to avoid them. I am a coeliac and find that I can tolerate small amounts of these oats but not on an everyday basis. <br>I meet bob from bobs red mill a few years back and he assured us that these are certified gluten free oats - in the USA they are sold as gluten free but in NZ they are sold as wheat free.
snickersadded 929 days ago
Yes I would love to know where to buy gluten free oats from too.
Majj12added 929 days ago
Same! As a coeliac, I would love to have access to gluten free oats, porridge in winter is something I really miss. Please can you supply a brand or source?
Qwerkyartistadded 930 days ago
Please would you tell me where you get your gluten free oats. I have seen lots of recipes using them but am assured by all that there is no such thing!
