Easter french toast
Photo by Doug Sherring
French toast is an old favourite, here given a slightly Easter twist with fruit toast. If you were feeling game, you could use hot cross buns instead - if you have any left over that is.
For the French toast
|4 slices
|Fruit bread, ensure they are extra thick slices
|2
|Eggs
|½ cup
|Cream
|1 knob
|Butter
To serve
|½ cup
|Cream, lightly whipped
|2
|Passionfruit
|1 drizzle
|Maple syrup
Directions
- In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs and the cream until well combined. Heat the butter in a frying pan to medium heat.
- Dip each piece of bread in the egg mixture until well soaked through.
- Fry each piece of bread in the butter until golden and crisp. You should be able to do two at a time.
- Serve with the lightly whipped cream, passionfruit and maple syrup.
