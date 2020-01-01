Feijoa custard caramel tarts
( MAKES 8 tarts )
For the caramel sauce
|½ cup
|Brown sugar
|¼ cup
|Cream
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
For the tarts
|2 sheets
|Sweet short pastry
|2 cups
|Custard
|1 cup
|Feijoa, chopped
|½ cup
|Caramel sauce
Directions
To make the caramel sauce
- Mix the sugar, cream, butter, and salt in a small saucepan on medium heat. Cook for about 5-6 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add the vanilla and cook for an additional minute. Remove from heat and allow to cool. The sauce will thicken as it cools, and will keep in the fridge for about a week.
To make the tarts
- Preheat oven to 190C. Cut the pastry into 8 squares (4 from each sheet).
- Grease and line a standard sized muffin tray. Line with paper and add weights to blind-bake.
- Bake for about 15 minutes, until the pastry starts to colour. Remove the outer paper layer and weights, and return to the oven for another 5 or so minutes until the pastry is golden and a little crisp on the edges.
- Remove the tart shells from the oven and allow to cool.
- These tarts work well either warm or cold, so when you're ready to serve, spoon custard into each tart shell (about 2 Tbsp) and then a spoonful of chopped feijoas.
- Drizzle with caramel sauce and serve.
