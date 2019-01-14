Spiced chicken with apricots
Celebrate the shorter days by coming inside and putting sunshine on the plate with golden apricots and heady Moroccan flavours. To drink? A gold-award winning Villa Maria Cellar Selection 2016 Hawkes Bay Viognier featuring more exotic aromatics and notes of apricot, ripe yellow peach and honeysuckle.
Ingredients
Directions
- Marinate chicken in spice mix and 2 Tbsp of the olive oil overnight (or 2 hours).
- Heat oven to 180C.
- In a large frying pan brown chicken in 1 Tbsp olive oil until golden. Remove to an oven dish. Fry cauliflower a few minutes, add to chicken. Fry onion and garlic for a few minutes, add to chicken. Fry apricots, cut-side down, to slightly brown, add to chicken.
- Remove the middle of the preserved lemon, slice the rest finely and add to chicken with olives, chopped coriander, saffron water and water.
- Cook 45 minutes. Serve with couscous and a glass of Villa Maria Cellar Selection Viognier.
Comments
jofuemanaadded 895 days ago
Nice mix of flavours
