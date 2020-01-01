Beef noodle salad
( SERVES 4 )
As the barbecue is still out, I used it to cook the meat for this beef noodle salad. There are no pots and pans needed here — a bit of slicing and dicing and a quick fry on the barbecue and, voila, dinner is served.
For the dressing
|1
|Lemon, zest only
|¼ cup
|Lemon juice
|2 tsp
|Fish sauce
|2 tsp
|Sesame oil
|2 Tbsp
|Honey
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, grated
|½ cup
|Basil
For the salad
|400 g
|Sirloin steak
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|1 tsp
|Paprika
|½
|Red pepper
|½
|Green pepper
|200 g
|Button mushrooms, halved
|3
|Courgettes, sliced
|2 cups
|Crispy noodles
|1 cup
|Basil leaves
Directions
- To make the dressing, place lemon, fish sauce, sesame, honey, ginger and basil in a jar and shake well to combine.
- Rub steak with oil, paprika, salt and pepper.
- Preheat a barbecue to a high heat. Cook the steak for 3 or 4 minutes each side. Set aside.
- Cook the peppers, mushrooms and courgettes on the grill until just cooked.
- Place the vegetables in a large bowl, Slice the meat thinly and add to the bowl. Toss through the dressing, crispy noodles and basil. Serve immediately with extra basil leaves to garnish.
