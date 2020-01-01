Peach and thyme Tom Collins
( MAKES 4 )
This recipe works best with a cocktail shaker.
For the sugar syrup
|1 large
|Peach, or 2 medium peaches
|2 sprigs
|Fresh thyme
|1 cup
|White sugar
|1 cup
|Water
For the cocktail
|1 small handful
|Ice
|90 ml
|Gin
|2
|Lemons, small/medium in size, juice only
|1 serving
|Soda water
Directions
To make the syrup
- Cut the peach in half and remove the stone, and then cut each half into four pieces. Place in a small saucepan with the sugar, water, and thyme.
- Gently heat, stirring occasionally, until all the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and remove the thyme sprigs. Leaving the peach chunks in the syrup, set aside until ready. You can make the syrup in advance, and it will keep in the fridge about a week.
To make the cocktail
- Place four chunks of the peach and 6 tsp of the syrup into a cocktail shaker and muddle well. Fill with ice and add the lemon juice and the gin. Shake well until combined. Taste and adjust lemon or syrup according to taste.
- Fill two glasses with ice and evenly add the mixture. Top with soda water and garnish with additional fresh thyme.
