Smashed eggplant on grilled turkish bread
( MAKES 2 cups )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Cooked here on an open flame, eggplant has an addictive, slightly bitter, smoky flavour. This simple smash is perfect on top of freshly grilled bread topped with a little drizzle of your favourite olive oil. Try chopping fresh tomatoes and adding a pinch of chilli to spice it up. If you’ve kept the mint in the garden well-watered, some fresh leaves add a finishing touch, and a handful of chopped hazelnuts give a little crunch.
Ingredients
|2 medium
|Eggplants
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|1 tsp
|Ground cumin
|¼ cup
|Tahini
|2 Tbsp
|Greek yoghurt
|1 tsp
|Lemon zest
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 loaf
|Turkish bread, split horizontally
|1 dash
|Olive oil
|¼ cup
|Toasted hazelnuts
|½ cup
|Mint leaves
Directions
- Over an open flame, place the eggplants, turning until all sides are blistered and browned. This takes about 10 minutes. Stick a skewer into the centre to ensure it is soft through. Remove and cool enough to handle.
- Split the eggplant in half. Using a spoon, scoop out the insides and place into a medium sized bowl. Mash roughly with a fork, then add the garlic, cumin, tahini, yoghurt and lemon stirring well.
- Brush the Turkish loaf with oil and toast on a barbecue or grill pan.
- Serve the warmed toast with smashed eggplant and a sprinkling of nuts and mint leaves.
