Cooked here on an open flame, eggplant has an addictive, slightly bitter, smoky flavour. This simple smash is perfect on top of freshly grilled bread topped with a little drizzle of your favourite olive oil. Try chopping fresh tomatoes and adding a pinch of chilli to spice it up. If you’ve kept the mint in the garden well-watered, some fresh leaves add a finishing touch, and a handful of chopped hazelnuts give a little crunch.