Cinnamon bread pudding
Photo by Tam West
Lay your heart on the table with this warm dessert, cooked in Le Creuset heart-shaped signature casserole (RRP $540) or ramekins (RRP$55 set of 2).
Ingredients
|1 loaf
|Cinnamon bread, approx. 450g
|420 ml
|Full cream milk
|4 large
|Eggs
|100 g
|Brown sugar
|1 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|½ tsp
|Ground nutmeg
|⅛ tsp
|Ground cardamom
Directions
- Cut cinnamon bread into 2.5cm cubes and spread on a baking sheet. Leave out overnight to become dry. Alternatively, bake the bread cubes at 160C (fan forced 140C) for 15-20 minutes or until dry. Let cool.
- In a large bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, brown sugar and spices. Gently fold the bread cubes into the milk mixture. Refrigerate 30-45 minutes. Remove the bread mixture from the refrigerator and stir gently.
- Pour into the heart-shaped casserole and bake at 180C (160C fan-forced) for 55-65 minutes (if using ramekins cook for 20-30 minutes) or until puffed and golden. Serve the bread pudding with a sprinkle of icing sugar and a dollop of whipped cream.
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/15169/Cinnamon-bread-pudding/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
HellenBadded 1290 days ago
Where to buy cinnamon bread please ? Thanks.
Join the conversation