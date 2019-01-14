S'mores
This American fireside treat translates well to a Kiwi summer barbecue or campsite. Cooked over the heat of the embers, S'mores require nothing more than a packet of plain sweet biscuits, a block of chocolate and a bag of marshmallows. Once you've had one you'll definitely want s'more!
Ingredients
|1 packet
|Marshmallows, for toasting
|1 block
|Milk chocolate, or dark chocolate
|1 packet
|Digestive biscuits, or bran biscuits
Directions
- First start a campfire and let it burn down to hot coals. Skewer marshmallows on the end of long forks or non-toxic wooden sticks (wood such as bay is toxic, whereas willow or manuka are fine) and turn above the coals until lightly toasted on the outside and softly melted inside.
- For each S'more, place a chunk of milk or dark chocolate on a plain or bran biscuit. Top each with a hot toasted marshmallow and another biscuit.
- Wait a few seconds before squishing together to allow the chocolate to melt and the marshmallow to cool so it doesn't burn your tongue. Now, have s'more!
