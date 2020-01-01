The tomato tart is oh-so pretty and perfect for a picnic. And it’s always great to have a vegetarian offering. I love to throw in lots of basil leaves at this time of the year when they are big and luscious in the garden.

Ready-made puff pastry is a no brainer. It can be thawed and rolled in no time at all. Try to get tomatoes from a roadside stall or, even better, homegrown. The flavour will be sublime. Keep the wine flowing and have lots of fresh bread on hand as well.