Feijoa jam with vanilla and fresh ginger
( MAKES 3 x 350ml jars )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Use firm feijoas in this jam recipe. The addition of vanilla and ginger adds an extra depth to this feijoa jam.
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Feijoa, choose firm fruit - the pectin level will be higher
|4 cups
|Sugar
|1
|Vanilla pod
|3 cm
|Fresh ginger
|¼ cup
|Water
|1
|Lemon, juiced
Directions
- Peel and slice the feijoas. Put into a saucepan or preserving pan with the sugar.
- Slit the vanilla pod and scrape the seeds into the pan, add the pod.
- Peel and finely chop the ginger and add with the water and lemon juice.
- Bring to a simmer and cook until the fruit is soft, then increase the temperature and boil for 10 minutes.
- Remove the vanilla pod, then pour into sterilised jars and seal.
Comments
grace2000added 752 days ago
really nice<br>but too sweet, i would do 1 cup less sugar next time
christel.wadded 1842 days ago
Great recipe. I used frozen fruit, jam setting sugar and didn't add any water. Next time I will use just normal sugar.
bebbyanneadded 2206 days ago
Love the flavour.
