Christmas fruit balls
( MAKES 30 balls )
Photo by Tam West
A great little touch when giving these Christmas fruit balls is to include a hand-written card with the recipe.
Ingredients
|6 large
|Medjool dates, pitted
|½ cup
|Dried apricots, preferably NZ dried apricots
|½ cup
|Raw almonds
|¼ cup
|Shredded coconut
|¼ cup
|Raisins, I suggest golden raisins
|¼ cup
|Dried cranberries
|3 large
|Dried figs, roughly chopped
|3 Tbsp
|Rolled oats
|3 Tbsp
|Walnuts, toasted
|3 Tbsp
|Pumpkin seeds
|1 Tbsp
|Sunflower seeds
|2 Tbsp
|Runny honey
|1
|Orange, grated zest and juice
|¼ cup
|Pistachio nuts, chopped, for rolling
|¼ cup
|Desiccated coconut, for rolling
|1 sprinkle
|Raspberry powder, optional
Directions
- Place the dates, apricots, almonds, coconut, raisins, cranberries, figs, rolled oats, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, honey and orange zest and juice in a food processor and process until combined, but leaving the mixture a little chunky.
- Roll mixture into even-sized balls. Place the chopped pistachio nuts and coconut on a plate. Roll the fruit balls in the nuts and coconut until they are evenly coated. Dust with raspberry powder, if using. Place in an airtight container and keep in the fridge.
More festive recipes from Kathy
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/14936/Christmas-fruit-balls/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation