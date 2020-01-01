Miraculous three-ingredient Christmas cake
( MAKES 1 cake )
Photo by Annabel Langbein Media
This cake is unbelievable - just three ingredients and you get a fruity, moist cake. It's not a connoisseur's cake but it more than does the job for almost zero effort and minimal expense, so it's perfect if you're away at the bach or on a shoestring budget. Of course you can add spices to vamp it up.
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Dried fruit, mixed
|2½ cups
|Milk
|2¾ cups
|Self raising flour
|1 sprinkle
|Icing sugar, optional
Directions
- Place dried fruit in a bowl, cover with milk and leave to soak overnight in the fridge. The next day, preheat oven to 160C fanbake and line a medium (23cm diameter) springform cake tin with baking paper.
- Stir flour into fruit mixture until evenly combined and smooth into prepared tin. Bake until it is risen, set and golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean (check after about 1¼ hours and return to oven for a little longer if needed).
- Cool in the tin before turning out. Stored in an airtight container, it will keep for 3-4 weeks. If desired, dust with icing sugar just before serving, using paper doily cut-outs or snowflake stencils to create festive patterns.
More Christmas cakes from Annabel
For more great Annabel Langbein recipes see her summer annual A Free Range Life: Celebrate Summer! (Annabel Langbein Media, $24.95) or visit annabel-langbein.com
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/14931/Miraculous-threeingredient-Christmas-cake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
jennys73added 1100 days ago
how could i make this gluten free ?
TessieMadded 1434 days ago
A standard measuring cup is what I would use ... as in a set of measuring cups
sandyseaadded 1439 days ago
Cups!!!!! - please use grams and mils - so much more accurate and I don't have to waste time converting.....
Join the conversation