Quick, zapped scramble
( SERVES 1 )
Photo by Tam West
This microwaved scramble makes a speedy but healthy start to the day.
Ingredients
Directions
- In a microwave-proof glass bowl, microwave whisked eggs for 30 seconds, remove, add a handful of chopped chives and whisk again with a fork. Repeat the cooking process once or twice more for 30 seconds each time, until eggs are at required doneness.
- Top with chopped cherry tomatoes, avocado, more chives or parsley and serve with hot buttered toast and a dollop of fresh pesto.
More of Warren's healthy breakfast recipes
https://www.eatwell.co.nz/recipe/14787/Quick-zapped-scramble/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation