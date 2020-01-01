Parmesan, pine nut and fennel crackers
( MAKES 16-20 )
Photo by Tam West
These keep really well for up to 10 days in an airtight container. This recipe was extracted from Elbows Off the Table, Please by Jo Seagar (Random House NZ) RRP $50.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Parmesan cheese, shredded or grated, not too fine
|¼ cup
|Pine nuts
|2 Tbsp
|Fennel seeds
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Cover two oven trays with silicon sheets or non-stick baking paper.
- Place small mounds of shredded parmesan on the prepared trays, smoothing out to 4-5cm circles. Leave a few centimetres between each circle to allow for spreading. Sprinkle the pine nuts and fennel seeds over each little cheese pile.
- Bake for 6-7 minutes, watching carefully. The cheese should be melting and smelling divine, but there is a fine line after which it can get too browned and burnt-tasting. The crackers should have a bubbly, brandy-snap-like appearance. Cool for a few minutes on the tray, then remove with a spatula to a wire rack. Sometimes the crackers on the outside of the trays cook more quickly than the middle. If so, place the outside crackers on the wire rack and return the remainder to the oven for a moment or two.
If you like the sound of this recipe, try Jo Seagar's warm artichoke, kale and rocket cheesy dip
