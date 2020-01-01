Halloumi bake with tomato and chorizo
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Red onion, diced
|2
|Zucchini, diced
|1 clove
|Garlic, crushed
|2
|Chorizo sausages, sliced
|1 tsp
|Smoked paprika
|1 tsp
|Cumin seeds
|½ tsp
|Turmeric
|½ tsp
|Chilli flakes
|4
|Tomatoes, vine ripened and diced; or 1 can whole peeled tomatoes
|2 Tbsp
|Tomato paste
|200 g
|Food Snob Cypriot Halloumi
|1 serving
|Fresh basil
|1 pinch
|Cracked black pepper
Directions
- Pre-heat the oven to 200 degrees. In a heavy cast iron pan or similar, heat the oil then add the onion, zucchini, garlic, chorizo and spices and sauté for 4-5 minutes until tender and fragrant.
- Add the tomatoes and tomato paste and simmer for 5 minutes until saucy.
- Cut the halloumi into generous slices and lay over the top.
- Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until golden and bubbling.
- Garnish with fresh basil and cracked pepper.
