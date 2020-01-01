Moroccan spice mixes add a defining cultural flavour to the soffritto base mixture called for here. To make the soffritto - aromatic vegetables cooked in butter or oil - use this recipe.

With its fragrant, gentle spiciness, chermoula spice mix is good for bringing a mild tanginess to fish, chicken or vegetables, while ras el hanout is traditionally used for long, slow cooking of more richly flavoured meats, such as beef.

If you can't access ready-made Moroccan mixes, make your own using a combination of spices such as ginger, pepper, cumin, cinnamon and paprika, as well as garlic and lemon zest. For chicken and fish tagines, add some saffron.

