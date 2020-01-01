Chicken tagine with pumpkin and chickpeas
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Annabel Langbein Media
Moroccan spice mixes add a defining cultural flavour to the soffritto base mixture called for here. To make the soffritto - aromatic vegetables cooked in butter or oil - use this recipe.
With its fragrant, gentle spiciness, chermoula spice mix is good for bringing a mild tanginess to fish, chicken or vegetables, while ras el hanout is traditionally used for long, slow cooking of more richly flavoured meats, such as beef.
If you can't access ready-made Moroccan mixes, make your own using a combination of spices such as ginger, pepper, cumin, cinnamon and paprika, as well as garlic and lemon zest. For chicken and fish tagines, add some saffron.
Read more from Annabel about soffritto here.
Ingredients
Directions
- If cooking in the oven, preheat oven to 180C fanbake.
- Mix soffritto base with tomatoes, stock and cornflour in a large pot or ovenproof casserole dish.
- Add all other ingredients except herbs, season and stir to combine, pressing chicken into sauce. Cover and simmer on the stovetop, stirring now and then, until chicken is cooked (45 minutes) or bake until chicken is cooked through (about 1 hour).
- Garnish with herbs to serve. Delicious served with lemony couscous or quinoa.
