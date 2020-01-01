Vegan bliss balls
( MAKES 14 )
These vegan bliss balls encapsulate the trend for high-nutrition foods that avoid highly processed ingredients like refined sugar. If you prefer you can press the mixture into a sponge roll tin, press LSA, coconut or nuts over the top to coat then chill and cut like a slice. For a more decadent version, drizzle balls with melted chocolate.
Ingredients
Directions
- Place apricots in a bowl, cover with boiling water and allow to stand for 15 minutes. Drain well, place in a food processor with all other ingredients except LSA, coconut or nuts to coat, and whizz until smooth.
- Form into about 14 small balls and roll in LSA, coconut or nuts to coat. Store in the fridge for up to two weeks or freeze until needed.
