Place apricots in a bowl, cover with boiling water and allow to stand for 15 minutes. Drain well, place in a food processor with all other ingredients except LSA, coconut or nuts to coat, and whizz until smooth. Form into about 14 small balls and roll in LSA, coconut or nuts to coat. Store in the fridge for up to two weeks or freeze until needed.

