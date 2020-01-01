Mexican tomato and tortilla soup
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Tam West
This flavoursome Mexican tomato and tortilla soup - Sopa azteca - is traditionally made with a dried pasilla chilli pepper and epazote (a medicinally pungent Mexican herb). We have substituted with readily available chipotle peppers and fresh coriander but you could also use oregano or lemon mint.
Ingredients
Directions
- Gently fry onion, coriander stalks, 3-5 garlic cloves and 1-3 canned chipotle peppers in a glug of olive oil to form a soft fragrant paste.
- Add chopped tomatoes, approximately 2 cups hot chicken stock and simmer gently to reduce and flavour, about 10-15 minutes.
- Cool, blitz to just smooth, return to heat, add thinly sliced chicken breast and reheat until chicken is cooked through. Season to taste.
- Spread corn chips on a baking tray, cover with grated colby cheese and grill to melt. Distribute chips into soup bowls, add soup, garnish with sour cream, avocado chunks and coriander leaves. Serve with lime wedges.
